Brown went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 7-3 victory over the White Sox on Friday.

Brown took Lance Lynn for a ride in the sixth and then went deep again off White Sox reliever Davis Martin for his first two homer game of 2022. It was the 30-year-old first baseman's first game back after being reinstated from the paternity list for the birth of his son. Brown now has four home runs since July 21 and 14 total on the season.