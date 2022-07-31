Brown went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

The slugging infielder continued his power surge at the expense of White Sox pitching, blasting his third homer of the past two games with a mammoth 452-foot shot to right field in the third inning. Brown has been on a tear since the All-Star break, leaving the yard on five occasions overall while furnishing a .440 average, 1.520 OPS and impressively modest 12.0 percent strikeout rate across his first seven second-half games.