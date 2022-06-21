The Athletics recalled Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Neuse is back with Oakland after a productive two-week stint in the minors in which he slashed an incredible .404/.400/.731 with eight extra-base hits in 12 games. Though Neuse appears to have settled back into a groove at the plate, the Athletics may not immediately hand him the everyday role he enjoyed earlier in the season before a prolonged slump prompted his demotion to Las Vegas on June 6. The righty-hitting Neuse may instead have to settle for a short-side platoon role initially as he rejoins the Athletics.