Neuse, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Neuse tore through Triple-A arms during his 12-game tenure with the Aviators, posting a .404/.400/.731 slash line in 55 plate appearances. His track record at the major-league level hasn't come close to matching some the prolific stints he's put together in the minors, but perhaps the time away from big-league arms and the Athletics' desperate need for offense will lead to plenty of opportunity and a longer leash over the remainder of the season.