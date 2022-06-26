Neuse will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Neuse will pick up his fourth consecutive start and his fifth in six games after going 4-for-17 with two runs since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Athletics appear prepared to give Neuse another trial as a near-everyday player in the lineup, with the slumping Christian Bethancourt seemingly representing the biggest loser from a playing-time perspective as a result of Neuse's re-emergence.