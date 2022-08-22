Bolt (knee) is starting Monday against the Marlins.
Bolt was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to knee soreness, but he'll start in right field and bat ninth during Monday's series opener against Miami. Since the start of August, he's hit just .161 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI, three runs and two stolen bases.
