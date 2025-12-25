The Athletics signed Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million contract extension Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes a club option for 2033.

The deal buys out at least three free-agent years and can max out at $131 million if Soderstrom reaches all of the escalators in the contract. Soderstrom broke out in 2025 in his first full major-league season, slashing .276/.346/.474 with 25 home runs and 93 RBI. He also learned to play left field on the fly and took to it surprisingly well, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist. Soderstrom will be only 31 in the final year of the contract if the Athletics pick up his option, so it's a deal that is likely to be very team-friendly if he continues his upward trajectory.