Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Returns to lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom (groin) will start in left field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Soderstrom was out of the lineup for the previous five games with groin tightness, but he picked up two hits off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox and is back in the lineup Wednesday. The 23-year-old is slashing .349/.408/.566 since the beginning of August.
