Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Yankees.

The 29-year-old will be picking up his first start as a member of the Blue Jays after joining the team in an April 7 trade with the Guardians. Even with Teoscar Hernandez expected to head to the injured list due to an oblique issue, Zimmer will likely see only a mild uptick in opportunities in the short term. George Springer, Lourdes Gurriel and Raimel Tapia all appear to be ahead of Zimmer in the pecking order for playing time out of the outfield.