Green (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Dunedin on Saturday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It will be his first official game action since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. Given the long layoff, Green would figure to need a good number of rehab appearances. That might all just depend on how he looks and feels, though, and if things go well he certainly could be a weapon for the Blue Jays' bullpen down the stretch.