Bassitt will start Saturday against Arizona after Kevin Gausman was scratched with left side discomfort, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Bassitt had followed Gausman in the rotation prior to the break and had been set to start Sunday, but he'll be needed one day ahead of schedule due to Gausman's day-to-day injury. While Bassitt will be starting one day earlier than planned, he'll be pitching on extra rest due to the All-Star break, having last pitched Sunday against Detroit.