Barney is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the Blue Jays five games under .500 entering play Monday and essentially out of the mix for a playoff spot, there isn't much incentive to hand regular playing time to Barney, a 31-year-old, glove-first player who offers little upside at this stage of his career. Barney will cede the keystone to Rob Refsnyder in the series opener, which could become a more regular occurrence over the final month and a half of the season as the Blue Jays look to determine whether Refsnyder profiles as an everyday option.