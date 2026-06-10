Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Spectacular in return from IL

Cease did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings.

Cease was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to Tuesday's start after fully recovering from a strained hamstring. He got off to a slow start by yielding a run in the first, but that was the only blemish in what was a sensational return for Cease, who tied a career high with 29 whiffs. It was the fourth time this season that the right-hander struck out at least 10 batters, and he was still throwing his fastball at 98 mph in the sixth inning. Cease's return is a welcome one for a Blue Jays team that is knocking on the door to the American League Wild Card race. He's lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.