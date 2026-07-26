Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Tosses complete-game shutout

Cease (7-5) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 12 over nine scoreless innings.

Cease threw a career-high 120 pitches en route to his third career complete game, shutting out the Red Sox and allowing just one hit for the second time in his past three starts. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, he joins Nolan Ryan as just the second pitcher in the modern era to allow no more than one hit while going at least eight innings and striking out 10 or more batters in consecutive road outings. The 30-year-old has now logged four straight quality starts in July, allowing only three earned runs while recording 39 punchouts during that stretch. He'll take a 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 167:48 K:BB across 113.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.