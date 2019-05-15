Blue Jays' Edwin Jackson: Recalled for Wednesday's start
Jackson was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. He'll start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The club sent down Thomas Pannone and moved Matt Shoemaker to the 60-day injured list to make room for the veteran right-hander. With his first pitch Wednesday, Jackson will set a big-league record by appearing for his 14th team. The 35-year-old might still have something left in the tank -- he posted a 3.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 92 innings for Oakland in 2018.
