Clement is the favorite to begin the season as the Blue Jays' starting third baseman, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto's affinity for utility players likely means Clement won't stay at the hot corner, however -- the 28-year-old saw 41 games at shortstop last season in addition to 96 at third base, and he has prior experience at second base and in left field as well. Clement slashed a passable .263/.284/.408 in 2024 with 12 homers and 12 steals over 452 plate appearances, but he'll be pushed for playing time by Will Wagner, Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger and others as the Jays look for more offense from their lineup.