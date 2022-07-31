Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Springer sat out Friday's 4-2 loss with an elbow injury, but he checked back into the starting nine for Saturday's 5-3 win, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Though he's back on the bench for the series finale, Springer doesn't appear to have aggravated the elbow injury and may just be getting some rest due to the early start for Sunday's contest, which begins at 12:05 p.m. ET. Raimel Tapia will cover center field in Springer's stead.