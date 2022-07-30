Springer (elbow) is starting Saturday against Detroit.
Springer sat out Friday's loss due to right elbow discomfort, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and lead off following his one-game absence. Over his last five games, he's hit .304 with a home run, five RBI, four runs and a steal.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Feeling OK after exit•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits with apparent elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Socks grand slam in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Gets rest day•