Ryu (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Los Angeles on Monday or Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The upcoming side session will likely serve as a final check of Ryu's health before the Blue Jays bring him back from the 60-day injured list. After working six innings in his fourth and likely final rehab start Friday at Triple-A Buffalo, Ryu would be available to return from the IL on Wednesday against the Dodgers, but the Blue Jays are instead expected to save him for their series with the Angels next weekend. With Friday's game versus the Angels kicking off a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, Ryu could be part of a modified six-man Toronto rotation once he's activated.