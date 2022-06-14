Groshans is hitting .291 through 33 games for Triple-A Buffalo, but he has just a single home run and two steals.

He has just four doubles, too, so even though he's been loading up on singles, Groshans has struggled mightily to hit for extra bases. In fact, his OBP (.394) is well higher than his slugging percentage (.355). Groshans' 19:18 BB:K is terrific, but he at least showed a little bit of pop at his previous minor-league stops. A career-high 47.3 percent ground-ball rate can likely absorb some of the blame here, as it's hard to do much slugging when you're not elevating the ball, but Groshans isn't exactly an exit-velocity superstar either. It's hard to see him as a third baseman in the big leagues with this lack of power, but he doesn't have the defensive acumen to be an everyday shortstop (which is where he's played the majority of 2022). He has first-round pedigree and has long been a well-respected prospect, but Groshans certainly isn't looking the part of a guy who's going to make a big fantasy impact.