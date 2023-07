Romano struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Romano's hit a bit of a rough patch lately, allowing a run in three of his last five outings. He's picked up three saves and taken two losses in that span, but Tuesday's appearance was a sharp one for the veteran closer. He's up to 25 saves in 28 chances while pitching to a 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB over 35.2 innings on the year.