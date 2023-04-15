Romano struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday against the Rays to pick up the save.
This was Romano's fifth save of the campaign, and he has either logged a save or a win in all seven of his appearances. He gave up three earned runs in one outing, but for the most part Romano has appeared to be in complete control of the ninth-inning role in Toronto.
