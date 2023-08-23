Romano picked up the save Tuesday against Baltimore. He struck out two in a perfect inning.

After Toronto took a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning, Romano shut the door in the bottom half of the frame, striking out a pair to strand the free runner at second base and earn his 31st save. The right-hander is 3-for-3 in save chances since returning from the IL on Aug 15, allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings. Overall, Romano sports a 2.60 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB across 45 innings this season.