Romano (back) underwent an MRI on his lower back which came back clean Saturday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Romano faced just one batter in the All-Star Game before exiting with lower-back tightness, but the problem appears to be a minor one. Tests revealed nothing serious, but he remains day-to-day and was thus unable to pick up the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks, with Yimi Garcia getting the opportunity instead.