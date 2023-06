Romano picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 victory over the Mets, striking out one in a perfect inning.

Romano has converted his last five save chances, allowing one run through five innings in that span. The 30-year-old right-hander is now 15-for-18 in save opportunities this season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 24 innings.