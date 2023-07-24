Romano issued one walk in a scoreless inning against Seattle on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.
Despite throwing just 11 of 21 pitches for strikes Sunday, Romano quickly bounced back from the loss he took Friday against the Mariners. He's now converted 17 straight save opportunities, making his 27 for 30 this season. He lowered his season ERA to 2.90 with a 49:14 K:BB through 40.1 innings.
