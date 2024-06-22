Romano experienced right elbow soreness after long tossing from 120 feet Friday and has been shut down from throwing, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Romano was slated to throw off the mound over the weekend, but he will now take a break while the team determines next steps. Romano was placed on the injured list June 1 due to elbow soreness. Prior to the injury, the 31-year-old closer registered eight saves across 15 outings with a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13.2 innings.