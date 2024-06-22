Romano experienced right elbow soreness after long tossing from 120 feet Friday and has been shut down from throwing, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Romano was slated to throw off the mound over the weekend, but he will now take a break while the team determines next steps. Romano was placed on the injured list June 1 due to elbow soreness. Prior to the injury, the 31-year-old closer registered eight saves across 15 outings with a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nearing mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Playing catch Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Set to resume throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Receives injection in elbow•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: MRI shows no structural damage•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Placed on 15-day IL•