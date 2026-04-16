Angels manager Kurt Suzuki was noncommittal Thursday when asked whether Romano was still his closer, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Romano suffered his second straight blown save Wednesday against the Yankees and has allowed five runs while recording a total of just one out in his last two appearances. The righty hadn't allowed a hit or a run in his six outings prior to that, going 4-for-4 in save chances over that stretch. Suzuki said that Romano is "still going to be in those high-leverage spots," but he stopped short of backing the 32-year-old as his closer. If Suzuki does go in a different direction, Drew Pomeranz or Chase Silseth are options. The Angels also have former closer Ben Joyce (shoulder) and Kirby Yates (knee) nearing a rehab assignments.