Romano (0-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Romano simply didn't have his best stuff Wednesday -- the one out he recorded was even a sharp lineout by Giancarlo Stanton. The right-hander got just 12 of his 21 offerings to hit for strikes, and Jose Caballero drove in a pair of runs on a double to walk it off for the Yankees. Although Romano has converted four of his six save chances so far, he now owns a dismal 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB through 5.1 innings and could soon have more competition for ninth-inning work in Kirby Yates (knee).