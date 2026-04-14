Angels' Jordan Romano: Falls apart during loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano (0-1) took the loss and blew the save Monday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He did not record an out.
Romano entered the ninth with a two-run lead but quickly ran into trouble, allowing a leadoff single to Jazz Chisholm before surrendering a game-tying two-run homer to Trent Grisham. Things unraveled further after that, as he put two more runners aboard before a wild slider skipped to the backstop, allowing the winning run to score. It was the veteran's his first blown save of the season, dropping him to 4-for-5 in save opportunities. Through five innings, Romano now owns a 5.40 ERA with a 7:4 K:BB.
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