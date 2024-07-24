Berrios (8-8) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on three hits and six walks over 4.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Rays. He struck out five.

The six free passes were a season worst for Berrios, topping the four he'd issued in his last start July 13. The right-hander also served up a solo shot to Brandon Lowe, and in his last nine outings dating back to the beginning of June, he's been taken deep 12 times while stumbling to a 6.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB through 49.1 innings. Berrios will try to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Rangers.