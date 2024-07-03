Berrios (8-6) picked up the win Tuesday against Houston, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout across five innings.

Berrios kept the Astros off the scoreboard until the fifth inning, where he unwound and allowed three singles, a hit-by-pitch and a three-run home run. Still, Berrios was able to snare a second straight win as the Blue Jays had compiled seven runs prior to the fifth. The 30-year-old has been shaky as of late, owning a 5.97 ERA with 17 strikeouts and eight home runs allowed over his last five starts. He's scheduled to face the Mariners on Sunday.