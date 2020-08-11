Giles will get his strained right forearm checked out again Wednesday and will undergo another MRI, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Giles has been shut down from throwing for two weeks, though he's nearing the end of that period. The previous news regarding his injury was considered encouraging, as he was diagnosed with merely a mild strain of the flexor mass in his right forearm at the end of July. If he receives more good news following Wednesday's MRI, he could resume throwing soon.