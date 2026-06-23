Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Locks down 16th save

Varland earned the save Monday against the Astros, striking out one and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Varland was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and successfully closed the door, working around a leadoff walk to Yainer Diaz. The right-hander quickly regrouped after the free pass, inducing a double-play groundball and recording a strikeout to secure his 16th save. Varland has now recorded a save in 11 of his last 15 appearances and owns a sparkling 0.84 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 58:12 K:BB across 43 innings on the season.