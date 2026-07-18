Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Locks down 20th save

Varland earned the save in Saturday's 1-0 win over the White Sox, when he struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Saturday was a low-scoring affair Saturday, so Varland was brought out and tasked with protecting the Blue Jays' one-run lead. He needed just nine pitches (six strikes) to get the job done, highlighted by five-pitch strikeout of Colson Montgomery. Varland has converted all 20 of his save opportunities this season and boasts a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 68:13 K:BB across 50 innings.