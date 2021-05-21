Gurriel (knee) is available off the bench Friday against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
He took batting practice Friday, which is an encouraging sign. Gurriel has been dealing with a left knee contusion for a couple days. Jonathan Davis is getting the start in his stead.
