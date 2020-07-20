Manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Shoemaker will start the Blue Jays' second game of the regular season, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Shoemaker was able to stay in shape while the season was suspended and appeared to be in full form during camp. As a result, he'll get the nod to start in Saturday's game in Tampa after Hyun-jin Ryu takes the mound for the season opener. Given Shoemaker's body of work ahead of the season, he shouldn't have any pitch count limitations to begin the year. The 32-year-old posted a 1.57 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 28.2 innings across five starts in 2019 before he suffered a torn ACL in April that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.