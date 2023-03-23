White (shoulder) touched 94 mph during a two-inning appearance in a minor-league game Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
White threw around 40 pitches in the outing and came out of it with no issues. The hope is that his next appearance will be in a Grapefruit League game, which would be his spring debut. While White is trending in the right direction, a stint on the injured list to begin the season seems likely given how much time he's missed
