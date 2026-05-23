Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Fires six innings in win

Corbin (2-1) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Corbin looked to be in for a tough matchup with Paul Skenes working as the opposing starter, but the veteran lefty excelled in route to the victory. Corbin completed six innings for the first time on the campaign and notched a season-high seven punchouts while throwing 57 of 84 pitches for strikes. He hadn't been able to finish five frames in either of his past two starts, so this was a great bounce-back effort. Corbin will carry a 3.86 season ERA into his next start, which lines up as a road tilt in Baltimore.