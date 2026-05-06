Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin: Stuck with loss Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corbin (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 3-0 to the Rays, giving two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.
The veteran southpaw produced another solid performance, allowing two runs or fewer for a fifth straight start, but Corbin was stuck with his first loss of the year as the Toronto offense couldn't get anything going against Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay's bullpen. Corbin's been a life preserver for the Jays' injury-depleted rotation, and he'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week in a rematch with the Rays.
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