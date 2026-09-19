Yesavage (knee) will start Monday's game against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage has been out since August after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and although he made just one rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo that lasted two-thirds of an inning, he's been cleared to help the Jays cross the finish line of the 2026 season. His first start back isn't expected to last very long, however, as the Blue Jays are hoping to get roughly three innings out of him (45-to-50 pitches) before handing the ball to Spencer Miles. Yesavage will then be tentatively lined up to make one final start next weekend against the Reds, during which he may be cleared to work more innings.