Yesavage (5-6) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 5-1 to the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over two innings. He struck out three.

The 23-year-old right-hander was able to make two abbreviated starts in the final week of the season after returning from minor knee surgery, with Yesavage getting limited to just 30 pitches (19 strikes) Saturday. He pitched well in his two frames, but a solo shot by JJ Bleday in the second inning put Cincinnati in the lead for good. Yesavage ended his first full season in the majors having thrown 97.2 innings over 20 starts while producing a 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 97:47 K:BB, giving him a baseline to build from in 2027.