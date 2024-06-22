Rodriguez (0-2) yielded five runs (four earned) on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings Friday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against the Guardians.

Rodriguez began his outing with a scoreless inning before Cleveland racked up seven runs in the second frame. It was his first appearance since April 29 due to a back injury. His season ERA jumped from 4.11 to 5.94 through 16.2 innings. The 27-year-old righty is currently lined up for his next appearance in Boston next week. Rodriguez has yet to complete more than four innings in a start this season.