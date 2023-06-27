Garcia (knee) is expected to avoid the injured list, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Garcia hasn't pitched since experiencing right knee discomfort during a relief appearance Saturday versus the Athletics, but he should be available again out of the Toronto bullpen within the next couple of days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Exits with knee discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Hit with loss against O's•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Can't secure save•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Collects win after blown save•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Gearing up for setup role•