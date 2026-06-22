Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Return delayed by soreness

Garcia (elbow) experienced renewed elbow soreness following his most recent rehab appearance June 18 and hasn't pitched since, MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays had been anticipating having Garcia pitch Sunday for Triple-A Buffalo, but that didn't end up happening. Per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Garcia's fastball was sitting about 93 mph in his last rehab appearance, down from the 95-96 mph he typically sat before he underwent surgery in September to remove scar tissue from his elbow. The 35-year-old right-hander's return date will remain murky until he's able to get back on a mound and demonstrate he's ready to be activated from the 60-day IL.