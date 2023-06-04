Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings against the Mets. He struck out eight.

Kikuchi has allowed two runs in each of his last two starts after pitching to a 7.90 ERA in his previous three outings. Tommy Pham was responsible for both of the runs against Kikuchi on Sunday, with a pair of solo homers. The 31-year-old left-hander is 6-2 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB through 12 starts (61.1 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Twins at home in his next outing.