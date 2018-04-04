Brandon Phillips: No intention to retire
Phillips intends to play this season despite not yet having landed with a team, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 36-year-old has been working out at Georgia Tech while trying to find a major-league job. He believes he can still help a major-league team, and, despite his age, his stats make a pretty convincing case that he's right. He's fallen off from his peak with the Reds from 2007 to 2012, but he still keeps posting respectable numbers. His wRC+ has sat between 88 and 97 in each of the last five seasons and doesn't appear to be trending downwards. Those numbers are unimpressive but entirely adequate for a middle infielder. If he lands with a team soon, he could be a competent contributor across multiple fantasy categories -- he's hit at least .285 with 11 homers and 11 steals in each of the last three seasons.
