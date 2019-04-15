Brandon Phillips: Planning to play
Phillips said he intends to play in MLB this season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Phillips spent some time with the Red Sox last season, appearing in nine games and hitting .130/.259/.261 with one homer and a 4:7 BB:K.
