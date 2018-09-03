Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Will join Red Sox on Tuesday

Phillips will be called up by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

The veteran didn't find a team until late June and has spent the season in the minors, hitting a strong 302/.348/.477 in 38 games for Triple-A Pawtucket. At age 37, Phillips still has good contact ability and the speed to steal a few bases, but he'll largely be a veteran presence on the bench for Boston, limiting his fantasy value.