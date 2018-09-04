Red Sox's Brandon Phillips: Contract purchased from minors

Phillips had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

As expected, Phillips will join the Red Sox for the stretch run after latching on with the organization at the end of June and hitting .302/.348/.477 across 38 games at Triple-A. The 37-year-old doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value as he will largely be a veteran presence off the bench for Boston.

